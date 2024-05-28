The African Diplomatic Corps and leaders from the Canadian government and business gathered in Canada’s capital, for the Africa Day Awards Ceremony with the African Group of Ambassadors in Ottawa and Pont-Bridge.

Garreth Bloor, President of The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business, received the 2024 Zambezi-Kilimanjaro Excellence Award, ‘in recognition of your exceptional contribution to promote relations between Canada and Africa’.

Awarded by The Group of African Ambassadors in Ottawa, fellow award recipients during the evening included former Governor General of Canada Michaëlle Jean, who received the Canada-Africa Friendship Baobab Charter Menden Award.

“In the context of the 2024 Zambezi-Kilimanjaro Excellence Award, I am honoured but must recognize a few leaders who have played a key role in the Chamber’s massive expansion - taking Canadian companies to African markets. By far none more so of late than retired Ambassador, Paula Caldwell St-Onge (https://apo-opa.co/3wSWJMs), Chair of the Board of Directors,” said Bloor.

The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business recently celebrated its 30th Anniversary, with messages from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Hon. Minister Mary Ng, responsible for international trade, and Premier Doug Ford, of the Province of Ontario.

In addition to recent programs in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, South Africa and the United States, upcoming conferences in Zimbabwe as well as across Canada are among a range of events on the organization’s 2024 calendar.