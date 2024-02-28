Ahead of PDAC in Toronto, the Canada-Africa Chamber of Business (www.CanadaAfrica.ca) underscored its appreciation of Elephant Trade-Services (https://ElephantTrade.net/), announced as headline sponsor during the 30th Year Anniversary of the Toronto-headquartered organization.

Garreth Bloor, President of the Canada-Africa Chamber of Business said: ‘’Elephant Trade-Services is a proudly DRC based company, which has supported the work of the Chamber, enabling us to undertake extensive programming welcoming leaders at the highest levels in Canadian and African markets, including our two recent programs in the DRC and Kenya’’.

Just last week, the Canada-Africa Chamber of Business was pleased to have concluded the second Canada Africa Business Conference (https://apo-opa.co/3Uk4DYH), hosted on the invitation of H.E. President William Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya, and headline sponsored by Elephant Trade-Services. The event was joined by PS Maninder Sidhu (https://apo-opa.co/49IoTru), Prime Minister Trudeau's Parliamentary Secretary to Canada's Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade and Economic Development.

During the DRC-Canada Leadership Visit (https://apo-opa.co/49wyv8X) to the Lualaba Province earlier this month, Chamber Board Chair, Paula Caldwell St-Onge, conveyed to Governor Fifi Masuka Saini - and VIP guests - the vital role of the firm in the Chamber’s mission to accelerate Canada-Africa trade and investment: ‘’Thank you, Mr. Gabriel Tshitende (https://apo-opa.co/3uOXGUX), for your leadership as CEO of Elephant Trade-Services. We are now positioned to achieve even more growth in Canada-Africa trade and investment, with the dramatically increased profile you have afforded the DRC, through our world-class networking and information-sharing events.”

Wayne Floreani, President of MineAfrica Inc. and co-host of the 25th Annual Africa Mining Breakfast&22nd Annual Investing in African Mining Seminar (the largest African mining event in North America) affirmed: ‘’It has been a pleasure working with Elephant Trade-Services, both as a sponsor, as an exhibitor in the MineAfrica pavilion at the PDAC trade show this March 3-6, and as our host during the recent trade mission to the DRC. His company’s expertise, experience and connections in the massive DRC mining market were readily apparent during this mission which makes him a valued partner in our upcoming trade mission to the world mining centre of Sudbury, Ontario in Canada this May 8-11.”

The Chamber looks forward to upcoming events in Washington, DC, Toronto and Ottawa – all supported by Elephant Trade-Services.