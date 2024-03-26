Charge d’Affaires a.i. of the Indonesian Embassy in Tripoli, Dede Rifai, was breaking fasting with the Libyan business people in Tripoli on 25 March 2024.

The Charge d’Affaires a.i. shared Indonesian experience in addressing the sharp decline of Indonesian currency (Rupiah) from US$1=Rp.2,500 before the financial crisis in 1998 into US$1=Rp.15,000 during the financial crisis in 1998. Indonesia has been able to solve the financial problem.

The Charge d’Affaires a.i. believes the Libyan business people could be inspired by the Indonesian experience in addressing the financial crisis in 1998. The Libyan business people furthermore will do more business with Indonesia to get more profit.

To enhance business relations between Indonesia and Libya, Indonesia will participate at the Tripoli International Fair in May 2024, Misrata International Exhibition in July 2024 and Benghazi Fair in August 2024.

On the other hand, the Libyan companies are expected to attend business meeting and exhibition in Indonesia-Africa Forum in Bali in August 2024 and Trade Expo Indonesia and Halal Expo Indonesia in Jakarta in October 2024.