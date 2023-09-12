The Presidency, The Arab Republic of Egypt


President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi extended his as well as the Egyptian people’s sincere condolences over the victims of the humanitarian catastrophes in Morocco and Libya.

Three days of mourning were declared in the Arab Republic of Egypt in solidarity with the brothers in Morocco and Libya, over the victims of the humanitarian catastrophes caused by the earthquake in Morocco and the storm in Libya.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency, The Arab Republic of Egypt.