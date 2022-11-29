Rosatom Corporate Academy, bound by the belief in energizing people with knowledge and creating opportunities for unlimited development, has announced hosting the third edition of The Global Impact Conference (https://ImpactConference.Global/) on Thursday, December 1st, 2022. The conference will witness attendance from a community of changemakers from across the globe and aims to initiate conversations and bring about a positive change in key spheres of social and economic life.

Some of the pertinent discussions to take place during the conference include how education is changing, what trends are influencing it, and what new professions, educational technologies and practices are most in demand.

Francisca Nneka Okeke, First female Dean, Faculty of Physical Sciences, University of Nigeria Nsukka and Princess Mthombeni, Founder, Africa4Nuclear will be key speakers during the conference and will share a keynote on Connecting with Humanity: Art, Science and Business and Changing Education to Change the World respectively. ‘I am thrilled to share my learnings on how businesses respond to the emergence of new imperatives in times of change and be a part in illustrating the potential to unleash innovation to support the creation of shared social and economic value,’ commended Francisca Nneka Okeke.

Initiated in 2020, each year the conference focuses on a theme to find solutions to challenges in key areas of socio-economic development. The theme of this year’s conference is “Education X: Catalyst of the Future”. The relevance of this year’s theme is clear – educational systems are vulnerable in the face of global crises. In this context, GIC 2022 will be a platform for discussions about effective models and principles of education that are already being applied and lay the foundation for a fair and secure future for the development of the next generations.

Other key topics to be discussed during the conference include From AR to Web3: Shaping the Future of Education, The Corporate JEDI: HR Trends in the JEDI World (Justice-Equity-Diversity-Inclusion), Future of Work and STEMatization, as well as Green Career Pathways.

The event will be attended by more than 30 academics, educators, representatives of the business community, and culture and art spheres from 20 countries, namely, Brazil, China, Egypt, India, Russia, Turkey, UAE, Oman, Armenia, Kazakhstan, South Africa, Vietnam, and other countries from Latin America and Africa.

Among the key speakers will be Dr. Eng Suaad Al Shamsi, the UAE’s first female, Emirati Aviation Engineer; H.E. Prof. Abdullatif M. Al Shamsi, Former President&CEO, Higher Colleges of Technology; Founder, MetaVersity; Baratang Miya, CEO of GirlHYPE (South Africa); Rafaella de Bona Gonçalves, a winner of the Young Inventors Prize 2022 (Brazil); Zhao Zhongyuan, Director of the China-SCO Technology Transfer Center; Hilal Al Jadidi, Chief Human Capital Officer, Oman Tourism Development Company (Omran); Dr. Bitasta Das, an instructor of Humanities Undergraduate Programme at the Indian Institute of Science; Arpi Karapetyan, Chairman of Armenian HR Association and others.

At the end of the conference, winners of an international competition for innovative projects in the field of education will be announced and will receive grants from the competition’s organizers and partners. In 2022, more than 400 applications from Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia, Georgia, Germany, France, Israel, Indonesia, Malaysia and other countries were submitted to this competition.

Last year GIC 2021 was focused on partnerships between countries and corporations that worked towards the goals of sustainable development. The online broadcast of the conference was watched by 750 thousand of viewers, and the total coverage exceeded 30 million people. This year, the online broadcast of the conference will be available on the website https://ImpactConference.Global/ starting 3 pm GST on 1st December 2022.