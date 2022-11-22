The Ambassador of the Democratic Republic of Algeria to the Republic of Maldives, H.E. Abderrahmane Benguerrah, on Tuesday presented credentials to H.E. President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih. The ceremony was held at the President’s Office this morning.

Meeting the new Ambassador afterwards, the President welcomed the Ambassador to the Maldives and congratulated him on his new appointment. The President said Algeria and the Maldives are deeply rooted in the Islamic faith and share common cultural values. The President shared the Maldives government’s commitment to enhancing bilateral and multilateral engagements.

At the meeting, Ambassador Benguerrah stressed the historic friendship and good relations between the two nations, highlighting areas of mutual interest and cooperation. The President and the Ambassador ended the meeting with renewed hope for strengthening the bilateral ties between the two countries in areas of mutual interest.

The Maldives and Algeria established diplomatic relations in 1988.