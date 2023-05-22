Almawave S.p.A., an Italian enterprise listed on the Euronext Growth Milan (Ticker: AIW) and a member of the Almaviva Group, an Artificial Intelligence (AI), natural language analysis and Big Data services leader, announces that it will take part in the first edition of GITEX Africa 2023 (https://GITEXAfrica.com/), the largest technology-driven trade fair on the African continent, scheduled from May 31 to June 2, 2023 in Marrakech.

The event aims to bring together large technology companies, governments and public administrations, SME’s, startups, investors and globally active innovation centers, with the aim of accelerating interrelationships and developing topics related to the fields of Artificial Intelligence, fintech, Smart-city, Telco and cybersecurity, among others.

The Almawave Group will attend with its own stand (Hall 9 9E-2), with representatives from Almawave, PerVoice and The Data Appeal Company, who will present proprietary technologies and solutions for digitization, particularly for the Government and Tourism sectors.

Companies and organizations from about 100 countries are expected to attend the event, with more than 500 exhibitors in attendance, more than 125 government delegations and as many as 300 startups.

Valeria Sandei, Chief Executive Officer of Almawave, points out: "This market represents a great opportunity, in line with the increasing focus on topics such as digitization and sustainability: our proprietary technologies, from this perspective, can make a truly significant contribution."

During the event, the "Transcription and Translation Application System for Judiciary of Tanzania" project will be presented as a case study.

