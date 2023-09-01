Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) troops serving with the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), have presented a consignment of medical supplies to Jubaland’s Dhobley General Hospital to help improve quality healthcare in the region.

It included assorted medicines, syringes, surgical aids, baby feeding recipes and hand sanitisers, among others.

“The medical supplies we have donated will help the hospital to improve on quality healthcare delivery to the local population. We will also endeavour to assist the hospital with other technical medical support when needed,” said the Senior Medical Officer at the ATMIS Level Two hospital in Dhobley, Lt. Col Stanley Ng’anga.

As part of their support to local communities, ATMIS KDF medical personnel in March this year launched a programme at the Dhobley Level Two hospital to mentor local medical students on surgical procedures.

“It is a six-month mentorship programme to support them on operating room procedures and teach them how to incubate patients and perform surgical procedures,” added Lt. Col. Nganga.

The Director of Dhobley General Hospital, Abdinasir Mohamed, who received the items, thanked ATMIS troops for their continued support of the health facility through the provision of medical supplies, staff training, and the handling of critically ill patients.

“We are grateful for the medical supplies and the invaluable support provided by the KDF troops who continue to support us on admissions and patient referrals. While conducting operations in this region, they continue to responded to our medical needs as a community,” said Mohamed.

Established through the collaborative efforts of the local community, the Dhobley General hospital is mainly supported by ATMIS troops and other international partners in Somalia.

The facility has the capacity to handle a variety of medical needs including paediatric care.

Conversely, the ATMIS Level Two hospital in Dhobley handles approximately one hundred referral cases from the Dhobley General hospital every month.

Beyond their combat activities to ensure stability and security in the Jubaland region, ATMIS KDF troops make meaningful contributions to the health facility, including the provision of food, medicines, building materials and medical equipment.

The ATMIS troops also engage in other Civil-Military-Cooperation (CIMIC), activities including drilling boreholes, refurbishing hospitals and schools.