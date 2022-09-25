Military staff officers deployed to serve under the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) have been tasked to embrace the values of the mission in order to help strengthen the objective of restoring peace and stability to Somalia.

The call was made during the induction course of 30 officers who recently joined the mission to serve in various capacities at ATMIS Force Headquarters.

“During your course of duty, I urge you to work with one another and remain seized to the strategic objectives of ATMIS despite our diversity in training, culture and indeed beliefs. I advise you to be focused, professional and be ready to learn and unlearn as well,” said Maj.Gen. William Shume, Deputy ATMIS Force Commander in charge of Operations and Planning.

The weeklong training groomed the staff officers in various capacities to spearhead ATMIS mandate in Somalia as well as enhance their knowledge on Somali culture and context, mission structure, code of conduct, International Humanitarian Law and Human Rights Law.

Maj.Gen Shume, who represented the Force Commander, emphasized the importance of understanding and respecting the culture and context within which ATMIS operates.

“The training was tailored to equip them with the requisite knowledge and understanding of the context in which ATMIS operates, with particular emphasis on its mandate and objectives,” noted Maj.Gen. Shume.

The tailor-made induction course was attended by military officers from Burundi, Ethiopia, Kenya, Sierra Leone, Uganda and Zambia.

Among the trainers were experts from the United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS).

“Certainly, given the training we have undergone, we now have a wider picture about the mission and we are geared to perform to expectations,” said Lt.Col Benon Hatangimana from Uganda who also served in Ivory Coast as a military observer.