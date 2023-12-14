The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), with support from the Italian, government continued efforts to mitigate the impact of recent El Nino rains in Somalia by donating food and non-food items to 600 flood-affected families in Beletweyne.

The ATMIS Deputy Force Commander for Support and Logistics, Maj. Gen. Peter Kimani Muteti, handed over the consignment to the Governor of Hiraan region, Abdullahi Ahmed Maalin, during an event held in Beletweyne, northern Somalia on Wednesday.

The assorted items to be distributed to severely affected households in Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps include sugar, rice, oil, beans, wheat flour, buckets, mosquito nets, plastic sheets and blankets.

Maj. Gen. Muteti hailed the collaboration between the Federal Government of Somalia and international partners in assisting affected families. The recent heavy flooding experienced in vast areas of the Hiraan region left several families displaced and disrupted many livelihoods.

“It is with this in mind that ATMIS has come together with strategic partners and in this case the Italian Government to deliver support to the people most affected by the unfortunate circumstance,” said Maj Gen. Muteti who represented the Head of ATMIS Amb. Mohamed El-Amine Souef.

Hiraan Governor, Abdullahi Ahmed Maalin, who received the donation, thanked ATMIS and the international partners for the timely intervention. He reaffirmed that the relief items would be distributed fairly to the beneficiaries.

“We are grateful for this donation that has come at the right moment, during the hour of need for our people especially for those internally displaced by conflict and Al-Shabaab, as well as those now displaced by flooding,” said Governor Maalin.

The donation is part of ATMIS’ ongoing commitment to provide support to families affected by the El Nino rains. Last week, ATMIS donated food items to more than 600 families displaced by Nino-induced floods in Hirshabelle State.