Africa’s highest ranked football clubs will compete in the exciting new ‘Super’ competition, the Inaugural African Football League (“AFL”) which is designed to showcase the best of African club football and provide football fans in Africa and around the world, the opportunity to see and enjoy the very best of the beautiful game on the African Continent.

Egyptian giants Al Ahly SC, Tunisia’s Esperance de Tunis and Wydad Club Athletic from Morocco are the football clubs from the North Region.

The clubs from the Central-West Region are: Nigeria’s Enyimba and the DRC’s TP Mazembe.

Mamelodi Sundowns from South Africa, Angola’s Petro Atletico do Luanda and Tanzania’s Simba SC are the football clubs from the South-East Region.

The draw for the Inaugural AFL competition will be held in Cairo, Egypt, on 2 September 2023, at 19H00, Cairo Time and will be streamed live on the AFL website and televised by CAF’s broadcast partners.

The fixtures of the Inaugural AFL competition are structured on a home and away basis. The competition starts with knock-out quarter finals and will be followed by the semi-finals and the final; all of which are played over two legs.

This historic Inaugural edition of the AFL will take place over four weeks, kicking off with the Opening Ceremony and the first match on 20 October 2023 in Dar es Salam, Tanzania.

The semi-finals will take place between 29 October and 1 November.

The final matches which will determine the winner of the Inaugural AFL competition will take place on 5 and 11 November 2023.

The Inaugural AFL is a precursor to the fully-fledged AFL competition which will feature the 24 highest ranked football clubs on the African Continent and will commence during the 2024/2025 football season.

Fans of football around the world can keep up to date with the latest news and information on the most exciting club football competition in Africa via the AFL website, as well as social media platforms Facebook, Instagram and X (Twitter).

The AFL website will also offer live Over-The-Top (“OTT”) access to the draw and all AFL matches as well as supporting feature content to keep fans engaged throughout the entire competition from 3 September 2023 onwards.

For more information contact:

media@afl.africa

For broadcating purpose:

Contact AUB’s Marketing and Communication Department:

contact@uar-aub.org