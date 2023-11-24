The African Union-InterAfrican Bureau for Animal Resources (AU-IBAR) is set to host its highly anticipated High-Level Annual Coordination Online Meeting on the 24th of November 2023. This pivotal gathering brings together key stakeholders, experts, and representatives from across the continent to deliberate on strategies and initiatives aimed at bolstering the development of animal resources in Africa.

One of the standout aspects of this gathering is the inclusive platform it will provide for all participants. The agenda features a lineup of presentations from key organizations and regional economic communities (RECs) such as UMA, COMESA, CEN-SAD, EAC, ECCAS, ECOWAS, IGAD, and SADC, shedding light on their activities and contributions to animal resources development. These presentations will offer a comprehensive view of the current landscape, showcasing diverse perspectives and strategies implemented across various regions.

The meeting will also boast presentations from esteemed organizations such as AU-PANVAC, FAO, WOAH, and ILRI, each highlighting their unique plans, activities, and initiatives in animal health and resources development within Africa. These insights will provide a comprehensive overview of the multifaceted efforts aimed at uplifting this vital sector.

The heart of the meeting will lie in the discussions where Chief Veterinary Officers (CVOs) and Directors of Animal Production (DAPs) delve into the challenges, opportunities, and priorities within the animal health and production sectors of AU member states. These discussions will offer a platform for sharing experiences, addressing concerns, and exploring innovative solutions crucial for sustainable development.

Towards a Collaborative Future

The latter part of the meeting will focus on maximizing results and enhancing coordination mechanisms. The Director of AU-IBAR, Dr. Huyam Salih will lead discussions on upgrading existing coordination modules, reactivating partnerships, synergies, and strengthening collaborations to foster a more impactful and unified approach to animal resources development across member states.

The meeting is expected to culminate in a session dedicated to discussing, modifying, and endorsing proposals, aimed at ensuring alignment with the collective vision. Africa's commitment to maximising the potential of its animal resources will be exemplified by the AU-IBAR High-Level Annual Coordination Online Meeting. By leveraging collective knowledge, fostering cooperation, and devising effective strategies, this assembly will facilitate the development of a viable and enduring future for the critical animal resources sector on the continent.