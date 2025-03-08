U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright delivered a decisive message at the Powering Africa Summit in Washington, D.C., affirming that Africa must be free to harness its vast energy resources without foreign interference. The African Energy Chamber (AEC) (https://EnergyChamber.org/), as the voice of Africa’s energy sector, fully supports this position, recognizing it as a turning point in Africa-U.S. energy relations under the new administration. Wright’s remarks mark a shift from paternalistic policies to a partnership rooted in investment, trade and energy sovereignty.

“This government has no desire to tell you what you should do with your energy system,” Wright stated. “It’s a paternalistic, post-colonial attitude that I just can’t stand.” His words challenge the years-long Western narrative discouraging African nations from developing coal, oil and natural gas while those same nations continue to rely on hydrocarbons to fuel their economies. The AEC has consistently pushed back against policies that stifle Africa’s economic potential under the guise of climate concerns, and Wright’s message signals a new era where Africa’s right to energy security is recognized and respected.

The shift in U.S. policy under the current administration aligns with the Chamber’s long-standing call for trade over aid. Africa does not need handouts or restrictions; it needs capital, technology and infrastructure to fully exploit its resources and lift millions out of energy poverty. Over 600 million people on the continent still lack electricity, a crisis that cannot be solved with unrealistic energy transition policies imposed from abroad. Investment in oil and gas development, alongside renewables, is the only viable path to industrialization, job creation and long-term economic stability.

The AEC calls on African leaders to seize this moment by fostering an investment-friendly, enabling environment that attracts capital to exploration and production, refining, trading, petrochemicals, gas monetization and infrastructure projects across the continent. Secretary Wright’s remarks reinforce the need for African nations to take control of their energy destiny, using every available resources to power industries and modernize economies. Africa’s energy investment prospects will take center stage at African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies 2025 in Cape Town, where African governments and industry leaders will engage global investors, drive deals and accelerate projects that prioritize energy independence. With U.S. policy now signaling support for Africa’s right to develop its resources without restriction, AEW will showcase the investment opportunities that can transform Africa’s energy sector.

“Africa’s energy future must be decided in Africa, not dictated by foreign governments pushing policies that undermine our economic potential. Secretary Wright’s message is a long-overdue recognition that Africa needs investment, not interference. The AEC welcomes this shift in U.S. policy and calls on African leaders to capitalize on this moment by accelerating oil and gas development, creating jobs and driving industrialization,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC.

The Chamber stands firm in its commitment to advocating for an Africa-first energy strategy – one built on pro-oil and gas policies, strong private sector participation and an end to counterproductive foreign interventions. Africa’s future will not be dictated by outsiders; it will be shaped by bold leadership, strategic partnerships and an unrelenting drive to harness its energy wealth for the benefit of its people.

