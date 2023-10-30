Royal Thai Embassy, Nairobi, Kenya

Royal Thai Embassy, Nairobi, Kenya


On 15 October 2023, Mr. Torsak Janpian, Chargé d’Affaires a.i. of Thailand, together with the Embassy's officials and the Thai community in Kenya, participated in the "ASEAN Family Day" event at Pins Entertainment, Sarit Centre.

The activity was attended by the ASEAN diplomatic corps, representatives from the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs of Kenya and the ASEAN community around 70 people. The ASEAN Family Day aims to strengthen the ASEAN community in Kenya as well as to foster ties with the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs of Kenya to further advance cooperation between ASEAN and Kenya.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Royal Thai Embassy, Nairobi, Kenya.