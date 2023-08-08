On Tuesday 8 August 2023 marks the 56th Anniversary of the Founding of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). On this auspicious occasion, H.E. Mrs. Thippawan Supamitkitja, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand to the Republic of Senegal, together with diplomats and staff from the Royal Thai Embassy in Dakar, attended the Flag Hoisting Ceremony in commemorating the 56th Anniversary of ASEAN. The ceremony was organised at Wisma Duta Indonesia, the Residence of the Indonesian Ambassador to Senegal, and was attended by the members of ASEAN Embassies in Dakar, namely Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia. The ASEAN flag was raised by the representative of each Embassy and all participants sang the ASEAN Way song together.
On this occasion, the Indonesian, Thai, and Malaysian Ambassadors delivered speeches highlighting the importance of ASEAN, its accomplishments and challenges during the past 56 years, promotion of cooperation among ASEAN nations for the mutual benefits of the region as well as congratulated the success of jointly hosting this event.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Royal Thai Embassy, Dakar, Senegal.