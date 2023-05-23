The Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum has held a Commemoration Ceremony for the 2023 National Awakening Day with the theme "Spirit to Rise".

The ceremony was attended by the staff of the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum, acting as ceremony inspector, namely the Indonesian Ambassador to Khartoum, Mr. Sunarko.

On this occasion, the Indonesian Ambassador read the remarks of Plt. Minister of Communication and Informatics, who basically invites all components of the Indonesian nation to continue to maintain the embers of the spirit of national revival while strengthening the ranks of the struggle by showing hard work, smart work, as well as working together for the sake of independence and sustainable progress of the nation.

The National Awakening Day Commemoration Ceremony at the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum was solemn, smooth and orderly.