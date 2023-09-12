On 11 September 2023, H.E. Mr. Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and H.E. Mr. Jakkapong Sangmanee, Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, donated 2 million Thai Baht to the Government of the Kingdom of Morocco through H.E. Mr. Abderrahim Rahhaly, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to Thailand at the Parliament, Bangkok.
The donation is to be utilised in humanitarian assistance for all those affected by the devastating earthquake in Al Haouz Pronvince, Kingdom of Morocco, and constitutes a gesture of the Kingdom of Thailand’s solidarity with the Kingdom of Morocco as a true friend in the time of need.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand.