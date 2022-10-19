On the same day, the Thai Ambassador met with Mr. Wang Xuekun, the Ambassador of China to Rwanda at the Chinese Embassy in Kigali to exchange views on business opportunities in Rwanda.

On 12 October 2022, Ms. Sasirit Tangulrat, the Ambassador of Thailand to Rwanda, with residence in Nairobi, paid a courtesy call on Mr. Guy Nestor Itoua, the Ambassador of Congo to Rwanda and Dean of Diplomatic corps. Both sides exchanged views on various dimensions, including politics, security, economy, and international relations of Rwanda, which had positive developments, especially in the economic progress by adopting the ICT in driving the national development and encouraging foreign direct investment (FDI).

© Press Release 2022

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.