On 12 October 2022, Ms. Sasirit Tangulrat, the Ambassador of Thailand to Rwanda, with residence in Nairobi, paid a courtesy call on Mr. Guy Nestor Itoua, the Ambassador of Congo to Rwanda and Dean of Diplomatic corps. Both sides exchanged views on various dimensions, including politics, security, economy, and international relations of Rwanda, which had positive developments, especially in the economic progress by adopting the ICT in driving the national development and encouraging foreign direct investment (FDI).
On the same day, the Thai Ambassador met with Mr. Wang Xuekun, the Ambassador of China to Rwanda at the Chinese Embassy in Kigali to exchange views on business opportunities in Rwanda.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Royal Thai Embassy, Nairobi, Kenya.