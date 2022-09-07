On 31 August 2022, Ms. Sasirit Tangulrat, the Ambassador of Thailand to Kenya met with Dr. Eva W. Njenga, Chair of Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council, to discuss way forward in promoting health collaboration between Thailand and Kenya. The Thai Ambassador underscored Thailand's determination to provide Kenya with technical assistance, particularly, on 3 key areas, namely, Thailand-Kenya Collaboration on Universal Health Coverage (UHC) Project implemented by Thailand International Cooperation Agency (TICA), the prevention of tropical diseases, and the development of COVID-19 vaccines. Furthermore, the Thai Ambassador reiterated the potential of medical tourism of Thailand, which is one of the key strengths of Thailand with the reliable and affordable healthcare. Meanwhile, Dr. Eva W. Njenga commended the success of Thailand on the implementation of Universal Health Coverage and thanked the Thai government for the support to concretize Universal Health Coverage, which is one of the Big 4 Agenda of the Kenyan government. Dr. Eva W. Njenga expressed her readiness to further deepen the health collaboration with Thailand.

