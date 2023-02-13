The Royal Thai Embassy has supported this Orientation Day Activity for many years as it is important for new students to be equipped with information and experiences shared by the Embassy and their seniors on studying and living in Egypt.

On this occasion, the Ambassador advised the new students on studying and living in Egypt, as well as making the most of their opportunity outside of classrooms, especially through interactions with locals and students from different countries to learn of diverse cultures.

On 4 February 2023, His Excellency Mr. Puttaporn Ewtoksan, Ambassador of Thailand to Egypt, opened Orientation Day Activity for the New Students of the Academic Year 2022/2023, organised by the Thai Students' Association in Cairo under the Royal Patronage, at Al-Riyadi Youth Club, which around 240 new students attended.

