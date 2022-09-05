Seychelles is a small island country in the middle of the Indian Ocean. While its population is around a hundred thousand, there are almost 100 Thai nationals residing in Seychelles. Some of them are workers in a construction company and canned tuna factory, restaurant chefs, spa therapists, hoteliers, as well as those married to the Seychellois or other foreigners and their children.

During 1-3 September 2022, Mr. Torsak Janpian, Minister Counsellor, Mr. Wisit Bunyaritthipong, Counsellor, and Mr. Jutha Saovabha, First Secretary, from the Royal Thai Embassy in Nairobi, Kenya, travelled to Seychelles to provide mobile consular services (passport application, document legalization, and consultation on consular matters) and visited the Thai community in Seychelles. While discussing various issues regarding details about legally living and working abroad, the Embassy gave encouragement to the Thai people and emphasized the importance of keeping in close contact with the Embassy. Furthermore, the Embassy’s representatives also distributed medicines, masks, and COVID-19 ATK test kits in order for the Thai nationals in Seychelles to better look after their health and stay safe from COVID-19.

© Press Release 2022

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.