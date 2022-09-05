During 1-3 September 2022, Mr. Torsak Janpian, Minister Counsellor, Mr. Wisit Bunyaritthipong, Counsellor, and Mr. Jutha Saovabha, First Secretary, from the Royal Thai Embassy in Nairobi, Kenya, travelled to Seychelles to provide mobile consular services (passport application, document legalization, and consultation on consular matters) and visited the Thai community in Seychelles. While discussing various issues regarding details about legally living and working abroad, the Embassy gave encouragement to the Thai people and emphasized the importance of keeping in close contact with the Embassy. Furthermore, the Embassy’s representatives also distributed medicines, masks, and COVID-19 ATK test kits in order for the Thai nationals in Seychelles to better look after their health and stay safe from COVID-19.
Seychelles is a small island country in the middle of the Indian Ocean. While its population is around a hundred thousand, there are almost 100 Thai nationals residing in Seychelles. Some of them are workers in a construction company and canned tuna factory, restaurant chefs, spa therapists, hoteliers, as well as those married to the Seychellois or other foreigners and their children.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Royal Thai Embassy, Nairobi, Kenya.