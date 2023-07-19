On 12 July 2023, Ambassador Thippawan Supamitkitja paid a courtesy call on H.E. Mrs.Kandia Kamissoko CAMARA, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Integration and Diaspora of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire, presenting the copies of the Letters of Credence accredited her as Ambassador Extraordinary Plenipotentiary of Thailand to Côte d’Ivoire.
On this occasion, the two sides reiterated their commitment to work closely to promote the relations and cooperation between Thailand and Côte d’Ivoire in all areas for mutual benefits and the betterment of the peoples. Both sides attached importance to further strengthen economic cooperation, including the increase of bilateral trade value and facilitate Thai private sector’s investment and business activities in Côte d’Ivoire.
Furthermore, both sides agreed to further enhance development cooperation, particularly, in the areas of agriculture, public health, and human resource development through annual training programme and scholarships granted by the Government of Thailand.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand.