Tesselate Group's participation in Gitex Africa 2023 (www.GITEXAfrica.com), the world largest tech event, takes center stage as the company showcases its innovative products and services. With its cutting-edge solutions in Corporate Banking (Trade and Supply Chain Finance, Lending, Cash Management) and Capital Markets, Tesselate Group is set to make a positive impact on the African tech industry by providing businesses and clients with new opportunities to improve and streamline their operations.

Said Guida, the Managing Partner at Tesselate Group, believes that digital transformation is the key to unlocking growth and success in the financial industry: “Tesselate Group's advisory services and software solutions are designed to help financial institutions stay ahead of the curve and capitalize on emerging trends, and we are thrilled to share our expertise and insights with Corporate Banking leaders and industry experts at Gitex Africa.”

In addition to showcasing its latest range of solutions, Tesselate Group will have its team of experts available to provide insights and answer questions on how businesses can leverage its technologies to enhance their operations. Tesselate Group's participation in Gitex Africa 2023 is a testament to its dedication to promoting technological advancement and interoperability in Africa and creating new opportunities for banks and financial institutions.

As Tesselate Group advises financial institutions on their digital strategy and software solutions, their expertise and knowledge will be beneficial to those who are looking to improve, streamline their operations and stay ahead of the competition.

With its innovative solutions and advisory services, Tesselate Group is poised to make a positive impact on the African tech ecosystem and help businesses achieve their objectives. For more information on Tesselate Group's services and offerings, please visit their website at www.TesselateGroup.com.

Contact:

Mehdi Essalhi

Digital Marketing Manager

Tesselate Group

mehdi.essalhi@tesselategroup.com

Phone: +212 (0) 6 24 840901

About Tesselate

Tesselate is a Digital Transformation Consultancy and Integrator, specialized in the Banking Industry. Our business expertise has a global reach and an in-depth knowledge of Corporate Banking and Capital Markets with more than 250 collaborators and 8 offices over the world and serving over 40 clients on a global scale.

hive.t is the interoperability brand of Tesselate Group.

https://apo-opa.info/455mQfo

www.TesselateGroup.com.