Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan


It is extremely regrettable that the terrorist attack occurred on a beach in Mogadishu the capital of the Federal Republic of Somalia on August 2nd (local time), resulting in a large number of casualties. Japan extends its sincere condolences to the victims and their bereaved families and expresses its heartfelt sympathy to those who were injured.

Terrorism cannot be justified for any reason. Japan strongly condemns all forms of terrorism.

Through opportunities such as the TICAD Ministerial Meeting, which is scheduled to be held this month, Japan will continue its efforts towards peace and stability in Somalia, in collaboration with the international community including African countries.

