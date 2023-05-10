Termii, a leading African messaging platform, is pleased to announce its participation in GITEX Africa 2023 (www.GITEXAfrica.com), the largest technology event in the African continent, taking place from May 31st to June 2nd, 2023 in Morocco.

This announcement marks an exciting moment for Termii, as it looks to showcase its innovative messaging solutions to a global audience. The event provides a platform for Termii to demonstrate its capabilities and connect with key players in the industry, including customers, investors, and other stakeholders.

"We are thrilled to be participating in GITEX Africa 2023 and look forward to showcasing our messaging solutions on a global stage," said Atinuke Idowu, COO of Termii. "Our innovative technology has the potential to transform the way businesses communicate with their customers, and we are excited to demonstrate this to the world."

Termii's messaging platform is designed to help businesses of all sizes engage with their customers effectively. With features such as Messaging, Token (one-time passwords), and Analytics, Termii enables businesses to deliver personalized, real-time communications to their customers, helping to drive engagement, retention, and revenue.

The company's participation in GITEX Africa 2023 is a significant step forward for the company and a testament to its commitment to innovation in the messaging space. With the event set to attract over 5,000 attendees from around the world, it presents a unique opportunity for Termii to showcase its capabilities and connect with key players in the industry.

"We believe that GITEX Africa 2023 is the perfect platform for us to demonstrate our messaging solutions to a global audience," said Atinuke. "We are confident that our participation in the event will help us to connect with new customers and partners, and we look forward to showcasing our technology to the world."

For more information about Termii and its messaging solutions, please visit www.Termii.com.

About Termii:

