The company has been operating in the African market of monetization technology through Direct Carrier Billing since 2015; the regional DCB industry will register a YoY growth rate of 19% in the next 4 years, according to the latest analysis carried out by Telecoming (https://www.Telecoming.com).

Telecoming, a company specialized in monetization technology for sports and entertainment, will attend AfricaCom 2022. The firm will present to partners and stakeholders its proposals for growth in the continent for the coming years.

AfricaCom, which will take place from November 7th to 10th in Cape Town, is the largest meeting point for technology, telecommunications, and digital transformation leaders in Africa.

Telecoming has been operating in Africa since 2015, monetizing digital entertainment and sports services, which are currently marketed to million users. The region has great potential and a competitive advantage over other territories in the world, due to the high penetration of mobile payments.

The company, which has participated as an expert in the latest GSMA report "The rise of the mobile economy in Africa", has highlighted that local operators are aware of the importance of offering new experiences beyond data and voice to increase incomes and acquire new customers. At this point, Telecoming plays a key role, as a reference in the offer of mobile entertainment, sports services, and experiences.

According to Mohamed Benhamadi, Business Development and Regional Director at Telecoming, “the African market presents endless opportunities for the mobile industry, where users demand innovative services and a differential experience. The Africa and Middle East Direct Carrier Billing market will grow at an annual rate of 19% in the next 4 years. Telecoming has excellent partners and local operators to offer high value proposals, so we cannot miss an event like AfricaCom where we can strengthen our presence in the region.”

