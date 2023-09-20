TelCables Nigeria (www.TelCables.co.za), a leading telecommunications provider, and a subsidiary of Angola Cables, is excited to announce the launch of its groundbreaking Clouds2Africa node in Nigeria.

The Clouds2Africa solution provides businesses of all sizes with access to a high-performance cloud environment at reduced costs. With over 300 nodes worldwide and seamless connectivity through the Angola Cables submarine network, this development is a significant milestone in expanding cloud access and connectivity in Africa.

“This exciting launch underscores TelCables Nigeria’s and Angola Cables’ commitment to revolutionising cloud services in Africa and empowering businesses to thrive in an increasingly digital world. With Clouds2Africa, the future of cloud computing is here,” so says Fernando Fernandes, TelCables Nigeria Country Manager.

“Startups can benefit from an automatic ‘Virtual Machines on the Cloud’ purchase solution, allowing them to grow and scale with ease,” says Fernandes. “Additionally, medium and large enterprises can leverage cloud backup and secure virtualisation solutions tailored to their specific needs, ensuring data protection and business continuity.”

Clouds2Africa offers a high-performance cloud environment without the high costs traditionally associated with such services. Users can access Clouds2Africa from any African region, ensuring seamless connectivity on a global scale.

Clouds2Africa is powered by Angola Cables’ submarine network, including WACS, SACS, Monet, Equiano, and Djoliba Network for West Africa, offering robust and reliable connectivity across the African continent.

The portal hosts a comprehensive suite of services and solutions accessible to individual users SMMEs, regardless of their geographical location. Featuring high availability across multiple zones and SOC2 compatibility, Clouds2Africa offers the following capabilities:

Backup Storage

Mirroring and Snapshot Functions

Disaster Recovery

Business Continuity Features

Angola Cables and TelCables Nigeria have partnered with industry leaders to make Clouds2Africa a reality. “These collaborations are instrumental in providing cutting-edge solutions to clients across West Africa and extending the reach of Clouds2Africa across the continent,” concluded Fernandes.