Tejas Networks (www.TejasNetworks.com) [BSE: 540595, NSE: TEJASNET] announced that its flagship product, TJ1400 UCB, has won the prestigious “Broadband Innovation of the Year” award at the sixth annual Mobile Breakthrough awards program. Mobile Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization based in California (USA), recognizes top companies, technologies and products in the global wireless and mobile market. TJ1400 UCB has won three prestigious innovation awards in the last one month, starting with the “Best Made in India Telecom Innovation” at India Mobile Congress (IMC) followed by the 2022 Technovation Award from India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA). The company is exhibiting its end-to-end portfolio of wireline and wireless products, including TJ1400 UCB, at AfricaCom (Stand No. C7) being held at the Cape Town International Convention Center from November 8th to November 10th.

The annual Mobile Breakthrough Awards (USA) honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of mobile and wireless technology categories, including Cloud Computing, Mobile Management, Wireless and Broadband, Mobile Analytics, Internet-of-Things (IoT) and more. In 2022, the award winners were selected after a rigorous evaluation of over 2700 nominations received from top companies and startups in the global mobile, wireless and IoT industry.

Mr. Sanjay Nayak, CEO&Managing Director of Tejas Networks said, “We are delighted to win the Mobile Breakthrough award in the “Broadband Innovation of the Year” category while competing against many of the world’s best mobile and wireless companies. This award exemplifies the technological uniqueness and differentiation of our product, which offers both wireless 4G/5G as well as wirelines (transport and access) services from the same chassis. Over the last few years, TJ1400 UCB has been gaining significant global traction among telecom service provider customers with thousands of carrier-grade systems shipped to several telecom networks worldwide. As the region with the largest broadband coverage gap and with almost half the population having no access to a 4G network, TJ1400 UCB is the ideal product for telecom operators and governments in Sub-Saharan Africa to cost-effectively bridge the persistent digital divide.”

Mr. Arnob Roy, Chief Operating Officer&Executive Director of Tejas Networks said, “With the exploding demand for mobile, residential and enterprise broadband services, telecom carriers are looking for scalable and cost-effective wireless and wireline products to accelerate their network rollouts. As a converged fixed and mobile service delivery platform, TJ1400 UCB enables our customers to generate multiple revenue streams by installing just one equipment, while significantly lowering their total cost of network ownership.”

About Tejas Networks Limited:

Tejas Networks Ltd. designs and manufactures high-performance wireline and wireless networking products for telecommunications service providers, internet service providers, utilities, defence and government entities in over 75 countries. Tejas Networks Ltd. is a part of the Tata Group, with Panatone Finvest Ltd. (a subsidiary of Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.) being the majority shareholder.

About Mobile Breakthrough:

Part of Tech Breakthrough (https://TechBreakThrough.com), a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the Mobile Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in mobile and wireless technology companies, products and people. The Mobile Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough mobile companies and products in categories including Cloud Computing, Mobile Management and Security, Wireless and Broadband, Mobile Analytics, IoT and Smart City technology, WLAN, WiFi and more. For more information visit MobileBreakthroughAwards.com

