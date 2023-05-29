Institute to showcase generative AI and robotics capabilities with NOORSPARK and LOLA at continent’s pre-eminent technology event in Bab Jdid, from stand B30 at Hall 1 from May 31 - June 2; the TII experts to headline key conference sessions and share insights across generative AI, 5G, and Cybersecurity.

The Technology Innovation Institute (TII), a leading global scientific research center and the applied research pillar of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), today announced its participation at GITEX Africa 2023. In addition to exhibiting its successful NOORSPARK and LOLA generative AI innovations, TII is fielding four of its key subject matter experts to enhance the knowledge component of the event.

Set to run from 31 May to 2 June at the Bab Jdid in the Moroccan capital, Marrakesh, TII as a Bronze sponsor and event exhibitor, will showcase its generative AI demo, NOORSPARK, a volumetric LED display that represents its dynamic and visual iteration of the NOOR Arabic NLP model. Through oral and written activation, NOORSPARK will allow users to interact with it in real-time – offering an unparalleled opportunity to connect with one of the most disruptive technologies in the world.

Visitors to the TII stand B30 at Hall 1 can also interact with the user-friendly interface LOLA (inteLligent actiOn Level Assistant) that helps in utilizing any robotic arm for different manipulation tasks such as assembly in manufacturing, intervention in hazardous environments, or assisting humans in their daily activities in the healthcare sector.

Developed in-house by TII’s Autonomous Robotics Research Center (ARRC), LOLA represents a versatile approach to leveraging robotic manipulators to work alongside humans in a collaborative manner, augmenting human capabilities and enhancing efficiency and productivity in various industries, such as manufacturing, logistics, and healthcare. Regardless of their technical background, visitors can engage in TII’s version of peg-solitaire with LOLA and use the robotic arm to color-peg the tools and provide the building blocks to complete the task in the shortest possible time.

Speaking ahead of GITEX Africa 2023, Dr. Ray O. Johnson, CEO, Technology Innovation Institute said: “Following a great show at GITEX GLOBAL last year, we look forward to partnering with GITEX Africa to mark our entry into this continent of possibilities. The telecommunications and digital revolution are still evolving, and the projections for growth are immense. TII is excited about attracting talent, networking with industry peers, and meeting potential customers to raise the awareness of our R&D and build synergies across industries and geographies for the long term.”

In addition to these AI-driven demos on the TII stand, Dr. Johnson, will join a fireside chat on the CEO Forum on 1 June between 11:10 and 11:30 at the Innovation Stage at Exhibition Hall 10 to discuss the significance of “Technology as an Enabler for Future-Proofing Our World”.

Later, at the same venue, Dr. Thierry Lestable, Executive Director, AI and Digital Science Research Center (AIDRC), will address the Connectivity and 5G track on “Paving the way to NextGen Sustainable Digital Cities infrastructure: Disruption with AI&B5G/6G Networks”.

Also, on 1 June, Dr. James Grieve, Director, Quantum Communications in TII’s Quantum Research Center (QRC), will take to the Dark Stage in Exhibition Hall 7 between 16:00 and 16:40 to address the Cybersecurity Forum on “Preparing our networks for a Quantum future”.

On the last day of the event, 2 June, between 14:00 and 14:20, Dr. Ebtesam Almazrouei, Director, AI Cross-Center Unit at TII, will deliver a presentation on “Revolutionizing Industries: The Next Wave of Digital Transformation Accelerated by the Power of Gen AI” at the Main Stage, Exhibition Hall 5.

About The Technology Innovation Institute (TII):

The Technology Innovation Institute (TII) is the dedicated applied research pillar of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC). TII is a pioneering global research and development center that focuses on applied research and new-age technology capabilities. The Institute has 10 dedicated research centers in advanced materials, autonomous robotics, cryptography, AI and digital science, directed energy, quantum, secure systems, propulsion and space, biotechnology, and renewable and sustainable energy.

By working with exceptional talent, universities, research institutions and industry partners from all over the world, the Institute connects an intellectual community and contributes to building an R&D ecosystem that reinforces the status of Abu Dhabi and the UAE as a global hub for innovation.