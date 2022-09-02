French engineering and technology company, Technip Energies and Senegal’s national oil company, Petrosen, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) during the second day of the MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2022 conference and exhibition (https://bit.ly/3a4fuRb). Represented by Marco Villa, Director of Operations at Technip Energies, and Thierno Seydou Ly, General Manager of Petrosen, the MoU marks the start of a three-year long local content partnership between the parties.

Under the terms of the MoU, Technip Energies will cement tits cornerstone role in the region, fronting the costs for and delivering full capacity training workshops and programs over the coming three years for a slate of local beneficiaries to be nominated by Petrosen. Skills development will cover energy transition principles, liquefied natural gas, zero carbon energy solutions, sustainable chemistry, decarbonization, HSE principles and management systems, safety engineering, process engineering, oil and water treatment plants, gas processing facilities, offshore and onshore facilities, cost estimation, execution and management of construction and offshore production projects, new technologies and environmental studies.

The MoU recognizes and leverages Technip Energies’ technical expertise within the energy sector as well as its strong local record and desire to expand operations through the sourcing and empowerment of local talent. It also commits the multinational to conducting preliminary studies with a view towards expanding the extant scope of Senegal’s multi-billion-dollar gas operations, and to consulting on H.E. President Macky Sall’s landmark Gas Master Plan, contributing robust strategy recommendations towards the nation’s energy transition.

Villa commented that, “It is with great pride that I sign this MoU today, committing Technip to a partnership that will take Senegal’s industry to the next level. At Technip, we believe in future-facing development through technical excellence and it is these two promising assets that today’s accord will bring.”

The MoU comes at a time when Senegal targets 50% by 2030 local content goals, driven by the freshly-formed National Committee for Monitoring Local Content under its revised Petroleum Code.

“Local content is a clear priority for the Senegalese government with respect to its energy industry, of paramount importance to the success and sustainability of works. Gaining the unique expertise and considerable resources amassed by Technip Energies over decades in the industry, across dozens of legislatures and local contexts is a true gamechanger for us all,” said Ly.