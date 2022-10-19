Centered around signing the deals that will transform Africa’s energy sector, African Energy Week (AEW) (https://www.AECWeek.com/) – running this week from October 18-21 – provides the ideal platform for energy companies, African governments and global financiers to secure partnerships and long-term agreements. In line with this agenda, French engineering and technology company, Technip Energies, has inked a deal with the National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (NAMCOR) that will see the parties collaborate on the development of the country’s 2022 oil and gas discoveries made by Shell and TotalEnergies.

Present at the signing were representatives from both Technip Energies and NAMCOR, with the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by Immanuel Mulunga, CEO of NAMCOR and Loic Chapuis SVP Gas and Low Carbon Energy, Technip Energies.

As per the terms of the MoU, Technip Energies will help assist NAMCOR with the development of the country’s two large-scale oil and gas discoveries made earlier this year, providing technology services to help get these discoveries onstream as soon as possible.

“We are here to sign a landmark MoU between the Namibian government and Technip Energies. NAMCOR will sign on behalf of the government of Namibia. We are excited about the two discoveries made this year and want to start discussing with a world-class company like Technip Energies to see how they can assist us get these discoveries onstream,” stated Mulunga.

“We are honored and excited to sign this partnership deal to enhance our presence in Africa. Namibia is a key focus for us and the development of these discoveries perfectly aligns with our agenda as Technip Energies. We are delighted to share technology with Namibia and feel that this MoU will be instrumental in improving technology in Namibia,” stated Chapuis.

