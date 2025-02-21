Across Africa, countries often export raw materials that other countries turn into more valuable products.

In Tanzania, farmers are working to reverse that trend with a new sunflower processing unit that can turn seeds into oil and other products.

The new Sunflower Processing Unit in the eastern district of Uvinza will give a business boost to 21,000 people, reducing travel costs while supporting local farming and agribusiness.

A game-changer for sunflower farmers

The facility is in a remote ward known as Basanza. Previously, farmers had to travel at least 50 kilometres to the town of Kasulu to process their sunflower harvests. With the new unit, processing is more accessible and affordable.

That will encourage more farmers to grow more sunflowers, benefitting the local economy.

The unit was financed with a grant from the International Trade Centre (ITC). The Food and Agriculture Organisation, the UN food agency, is working with farmers to use sustainable agricultural techniques. Additionally, FAO is collaborating with other institutions to produce high-quality sunflower seeds for future seasons, addressing the rising demand following the installation of the processing unit.

New business opportunities and incomes

In Basanza, farmers who harvested sunflowers last season are now selling sunflower oil locally, stimulating business growth.

Livestock farmers also using sunflower seed cake, a byproduct of oil extraction, as animal feed. Previously, they had to travel long distances to purchase seed cake, which is now available locally at better prices.

Farmers in Basanza used to send their produce to Kasulu, dealing with long queues and complex logistics that made it hard to compete with growers who processed their sunflowers locally. The new processing unit in Basanza saves them time and money, making sunflower farming more profitable.

As farmers adopt better cultivation practices and access improved processing facilities, sunflower production will continue to expand, benefiting the entire community.