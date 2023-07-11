Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar


HE Prime Minister of the United Republic of Tanzania Kassim Majaliwa met with HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Tanzania Hussain bin Ahmad Al Homaid on the occasion of the end of his tenure.

HE the Prime Minister wished HE the Ambassador success in his new duties, and bilateral relations further consolidation of friendship and cooperation in various fields.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.