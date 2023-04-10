High Commission of the United Republic of Tanzania Abuja, Nigeria


On Friday 7th April 2023, Dr. Benson A. Bana, High Commissioner of Tanzania to Nigeria, had a working lunch with Madam Toki Mabogunje, the Former President of Lagos Chamber of Commece and Industry.

Madam Toki is proposed to be Honorary Consul of Tanzania in Lagos. The discussion was on matters of mutual interest for Tanzania and Nigeria Bilateral ties.

