Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar


HE Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation of the United Republic of Tanzania Stergomena Tax met with HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Tanzania Hussain bin Ahmad Al Homaid, on the occasion of the end of his tenure.

Her Excellency Tanzanian Minister wished HE Ambassador success in his new duties, as well as further growth for the bilateral relations and ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.