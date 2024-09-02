Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar


HE Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation of the United Republic of Tanzania Mahmoud Thabit Kombo met with HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Tanzania Fahad Rashid Al Muraikhi.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them.

