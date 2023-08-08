SUA and NODAI have an enduring and thriving long relationship on education exchanges on the fields of agriculture education, research and innovation that helped many Tanzanians to access on academic exchanges through international seminars and scientific conferences, joint research, and human resource development, among other things. The SUA-NODAI exchange program has benefited quite a large number of Tanzanians since MOU was concluded in 2009.

The Summit was concluded on August 8th, 2023; and attended by more than 300 participants including, lecturers, universities’ representatives and students from around 30 universities across the world. Tanzania's Sokoine University of Agriculture (SUA) was among the participants.

On August 3rd, 2023, the Embassy participated in the 22nd International Students Summit on Food, Agriculture and Environment organized and hosted by the University of Agriculture (Tokyo NODAI). On behalf of H.E. Ambassador Baraka Luvanda, the First Secretary Ms. Edna D. Chuku, delivered a keynote speech entitled “Tackling the Global Crisis: Enhancing Food Security in African Countries through Collaborative Efforts – Lessons From Tanzania”.

