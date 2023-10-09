High Commission of the United Republic of Tanzania Abuja, Nigeria


On 6th October 2023, it was a pleasure and honour for Amb. Dr. Benson Alfred Bana and Brig. Gen. JK Kadawi, Defense Attaché, to bid farewell to Rt. Hon. Dr. Tulia Ackson (MP), Speaker of the National Assembly of the United Republic of Tanzania at Kotoka International Airport Accra, Ghana.

The Speaker and her delegation, including five Members of Parliament and the Clerk of the National Assembly were in Accra from 03-06 October, 2023 to participate in the 66th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference. Additionally, the Speaker had the opportunity to visit Nkrumah Memorial Park&Mausoleum.

