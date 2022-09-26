High Commission of the United Republic of Tanzania Abuja, Nigeria


On 23rd and 24th September, 2022, the Tanzania High Commissioner, Dr. Benson Alfred Bana accompanied by the Economic Affairs Attaché, Mr. Philbert Peter had a working visit in Cotonou, Republic of Benin. They visited the Industrial Zone project under construction.

The massive project is a joint venture between the Government of Benin and ARISE-IIB/GDIZ under PPP arrangement. A business mission will be undertaken by ARISE-IIP in Tanzania to explore the possibility of investing in cashewnut processing, marketing and sales.

