Embassy of the United Republic of Tanzania - Tokyo, Japan


His Excellency Ambassador Baraka Luvanda joined this morning other Colleagues Ambassadors based in Tokyo in the “The Fun Run Event” organized by the Embassy of the Republic of Kenya in Japan.

The colourful event took place at The Tokyo Rinkai Disaster Prevention Park and attracted many participants from all around Tokyo.

The event has been specially organized as part of the commemoration activities of the 60th Anniversary of Kenya-Japan relations.

