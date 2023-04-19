High Commission of the United Republic of Tanzania Abuja, Nigeria


On 18th April, 2023, the Tanzania High Commission hosted a meeting with the Voice of Nigeria (VON) to finalize the operational modalities for the Kiswahili Training for VON Broadcasters. This Project is organised by the Mission in collaboration with VON and is aimed at supporting the VON Kiswahili Service, among other efforts.

The Project will further aid the execution of the MoU between the Voice of Nigeria and Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC).

