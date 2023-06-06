On 2nd June, 2023, the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star was conferred on H.E. Elly E.E. Mtango, former Tanzanian Ambassador to Japan.
Ambassador Mtango served as Tanzanian Ambassador to Japan for nine years and has made a great contribution to promoting Tanzania in Japan and to advancing mutual understanding between the two countries. In addition, he took an initiative in the publication of the Swahili translation of the book titled "A Passion for Success," written by Mr. Kazuo Inamori, the founder of Japanese electronics company “Kyocera,” that promoted understanding of Japan in Tanzania.
At the conferment ceremony, Ambassador Misawa made congratulatory remarks and handed the decoration and medal to Ambassador Mtango, which was followed by a remark by Hon. Ambassador Mbarouk Nassoro Mbarouk, Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation of Tanzania, as well as a speech by Ambassador Mtango. The ceremony was attended by Ambassadors and officials from the Tanzanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, and was a meaningful opportunity to celebrate Ambassador Mtango's achievements and to further deepen Japan-Tanzania relations in a friendly atmosphere.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of Japan in Tanzania.