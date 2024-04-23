High Commission of the United Republic of Tanzania Abuja, Nigeria

Tanzania and Cote d’Ivoire signed a Memorandum of Understanding for establishing cooperation in the field of sports. The signing ceremony was held in Dar es Salaam on 21st April 2024 during the visit to Tanzania by Hon. Adje Silas, Minister of Sport of Cote d’Ivoire. Hon. Silas and his delegation were in Tanzania for an official visit from 18-22 April 2024.

