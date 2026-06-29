Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the United Republic of Tanzania

Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the United Republic of Tanzania


On June 26, Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania H.E. Chen Mingjian met with United Nations Capital Development Fund Executive Secretary Mr. Pradeep Kurukulasuriya at the Embassy. They exchanged views on deepening tripartite cooperation.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the United Republic of Tanzania.