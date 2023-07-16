Tánaiste Micheál Martin TD, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Defence begins a weeklong visit to South Africa and Mozambique on Monday 17 July, in Cape Town, South Africa.

Speaking ahead of the visit, the Tánaiste said:

“As I travel to South Africa and Mozambique, I look forward to building on our excellent relations with both countries, particularly with respect to our political, economic and development relations. South Africa is one of our key partners in Africa, a significant market for Irish exports and home to the largest Irish diaspora on the continent.

“Mozambique is a close partner where Ireland’s second largest bilateral international development programme is focused. While there, I look forward to witnessing first-hand the positive and sustainable difference that Ireland is making to the lives of people in Mozambique.

The Tánaiste added:

“This visit holds special significance for a number of reasons. I look forward to marking Mandela Day in South Africa on 18 July, where I will be participating in 67 minutes of service at a community centre, in the company of Foreign Minister Pandor, in commemoration of the 67 years Nelson Mandela spent working for social justice in South Africa. In Mozambique, I am particularly looking forward to my visit to the Province of Inhambane, where Ireland has had an active presence on the ground for over 25 years.”

During his time in South Africa, the Tánaiste will deliver the inaugural lecture of the Maxeke-Robinson Irish Studies Chair and open a Good Friday Exhibition, which are being hosted by the University of the Western Cape. He will also officially open the office of Irish firm, Kirby Group Engineering in Cape Town, and hold engagements with Bord Bia clients, as well as with Enterprise Ireland client companies working in the Medical Technology sector.

In Mozambique, the Tánaiste will visit Inhambane province, where Ireland has been working for many years. While there, the Tánaiste will visit partners working in the nutrition, health and education sectors. These include an Agricultural and Blue Economy Fair and the inauguration of a solar powered water pump system. The Tánaiste will also visit a health centre supported through Irish funding to the healthcare system of Mozambique, and a primary school supported through Irish funding to the education sector in Mozambique.

During his visit, the Tánaiste will meet with President Ramaphosa of South Africa and President Nyusi of Mozambique, and hold high-level political engagements with his counterparts and officials in both countries.