The African Union Commission is pleased to announce the 2024 Africa Industrialization Week and the 3rd African Women in Processing Summit, scheduled to take place from November 28th October to 1st November in Kampala, Uganda. As part of this prestigious event, stakeholders are invited to organize side events during the Africa Industrialization week.

The Africa Industrialization Week serves as a platform for showcasing industrialization opportunities across the continent, fostering collaboration among key stakeholders, and promoting sustainable development. This year's theme 'Leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Green Industrialization to Accelerate Africa's Structural Transformation,' which focuses on harnessing emerging technologies like AI and innovations in green manufacturing to accelerate Africa's industrialization in a sustainable manner. The event aims to building stronger policy advocacy; harnessing the power of AI in reviving Africa's industrial sectors; improving efficiency; boosting productivity; fostering innovation in Africa's industrialization agenda. In conjunction with the 2024 Africa Industrialization Week, we are also organizing the 3rd African Women in Processing Summit (3rd AWIP) that seeks to address the gender gaps in these sectors by providing a forum for African women to exchange experiences, access new opportunities, and establish partnerships.

The event will feature insightful panel discussions, interactive workshops, and networking opportunities, providing a platform for mainstreaming AI in Africa's Industrial Sector; incentivizing investments in Green Manufacturing; building technical skills and capabilities for green industrialization; creating enabling policies and regulations for sustainable industrial growth; exhibiting transformative AI and green technologies with potential applications in industrial development and collaboration which are critical issues related to Africa's industrial development.

Organizing a side event at the 2024 Edition of Africa Industrialization Week presents a unique opportunity for stakeholders to showcase their initiatives, share knowledge and best practices, and engage with a diverse audience such as the African Ministers responsible for Industry, Trade, Mining and Investment and other relevant ministries; Heads of regional and international development institutions including the UN agencies; Chief Executives of Regional Economic Communities; Regional and International Development Finance Institutions; representatives of the private sector, civil society, Youth start-Ups, women producers and other stakeholders involved in the industrialization agenda in the continent.. By hosting a side event, participants can contribute to the dialogue on industrialization and play a role in shaping the future of Africa's economic landscape.

Stakeholders interested in organizing a side event are encouraged to submit their proposals to the AIW2024@africa-union.org for consideration BY 15th August 2024. This is the chance to be part of the transformative event that will shape the future of Africa’s industrial journey.. For more information on the submission process and guidelines, please contact Mr. Robine Okello at robineo@africa-union.org.

Join us at the 2024 Edition of the Africa Industrialization Week 2and the 3rd AWIP Summit in Kampala, Uganda, to discuss practical ways through which Al and green industrialization can be integrated into Africa's industrial development strategy as we work together to accelerate industrialization for Africa's economic transformation.