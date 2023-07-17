On July 16, 2023, the Ambassador of the Republic of Tajikistan to the Arab Republic of Egypt, Zarobiddin Kosimi, visited the Arab Academy of Sciences, Technologies and Maritime Transport, located in Cairo.
During the visit and familiarization with the activities of the Academy, the Ambassador of the Republic of Tajikistan met with the President of the Academy, Professor Ismail Abdel Ghafar, as well as its teachers, senior officials and experts.
At the meeting, issues of establishing cooperation in the field of education and scientific and technical research were discussed.