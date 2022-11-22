Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan

On 21 November 2022, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan Mr. Muzaffar Huseinzoda received copies of Credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Chad to the Republic of Tajikistan (with residence in Moscow) Mr. Mahamoud Adam Bechir.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the current state and prospects of development of bilateral relations between Tajikistan and Chad, and other issues of mutual interest. 

The Deputy Foreign Minister congratulated the Ambassador of Chad on his appointment and wished him success in his diplomatic mission in Tajikistan.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan.