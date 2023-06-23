In Mozambique, the RENAMO opposition movement's last military base has just been closed. Switzerland welcomes this milestone in Mozambique's peace process and took part in the official ceremony in Maputo on 23 June to mark the end of the disarmament and demobilisation process.

This is a historic moment for Mozambique. On 15 June, the last military base of the Resistência Nacional Moçambicana (RENAMO) was closed. An official ceremony to mark the end of the disarmament and demobilisation process was held in the capital Maputo on 23 June. Ambassador Simon Geissbühler, head of the FDFA's Peace and Human Rights Division (PHRD), represented Switzerland at the event.

Switzerland congratulates the government, RENAMO and the people of Mozambique on bringing the disarmament and demobilisation process to a successful conclusion. This is a milestone in the efforts to establish lasting peace and stability in the country, and demonstrates the progress that has been made since the signing in August 2019 of the Maputo Accord, which was also attended by Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis.

Since then, 5,221 ex-combatants (257 women and 4,964 men) have been demobilised and 16 RENAMO military bases have been closed.

Working together on the road to peace

Switzerland has been working closely with Mozambique during the country's peace process, particularly through the assistance of the former Swiss ambassador and current personal envoy of the UN secretary-general to Mozambique, Mirko Manzoni, who mediated between RENAMO and the political party FRELIMO (Frente de Libertação de Moçambique), leading to the Maputo Accord for Peace and National Reconciliation.

Switzerland's peace policy also makes it a credible actor and key element in the "goal for sustainable peace", as Mr Cassis reiterated before the Security Council on 3 May 2023. The humanitarian and development projects in Mozambique that began over 40 years ago have also bolstered Switzerland's reputation in the country.

While the disarmament and demobilisation process has been completed, Switzerland will remain fully committed alongside the UN in implementing the other pillars of the Maputo Accord, particularly the socio-economic component.