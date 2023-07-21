The 9th edition of the Francophone Games is taking place in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), from 28 July to 6 August 2023. Switzerland is sending a sporting and cultural delegation to the competition, which brings together some 3,000 participants from 40 different countries.

As a member of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (IOF), Switzerland will be sending a delegation of around twenty under 35s to represent the country in the literature and athletics disciplines.

The Games take place every four years and provide an opportunity for young French-speaking artists and athletes active in the culture and sporting spheres to meet. The event highlights exchange and openness to other cultures. This year's edition – under the banner of solidarity, diversity and excellence – will continue to advance the IOF's project to develop and strengthen cohesion among young French speakers.

The IOF considers young people key to fostering social cohesion, economic development and innovation, enabling them to play an important role in sustainable development back home.